A facility believed to be a re-education camp on the outskirts of Hotan in Xinjiang. China has been urged to give the UN human rights chief “immediate, meaningful and unfettered access” to the region. Photo: AFP
More than 40 countries call on China to give UN human rights chief access to Xinjiang
- Joint statement read out by Canadian ambassador urges Beijing to let independent observers into region
- Michelle Bachelet on Monday said she hoped to agree terms for a visit this year to look into reports of serious violations against Uygurs
Topic | United Nations
A facility believed to be a re-education camp on the outskirts of Hotan in Xinjiang. China has been urged to give the UN human rights chief “immediate, meaningful and unfettered access” to the region. Photo: AFP