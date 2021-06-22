The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) prepares for an upcoming deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: US Navy
China-US tension: aircraft carrier tag team shows America strengthening Indo-Pacific presence
- Analyst questions whether the US will move its troops, equipment and weapon systems deployed in Afghanistan to the Indo-Pacific
- China’s military experts and shipbuilders closely watched the US Navy’s explosive full ship shock trial on the USS Ford for possible lessons
Topic | China’s military
