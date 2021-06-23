US senators appeared amenable to re-engaging with members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Photo: AP
US lawmakers seem open to narrower Asian trade pact in wake of TPP failure
- At subcommittee hearing, senators are urged to consider a scaled-down pact focusing on digital trade
- ‘We need to be strategic and to work cooperatively with our allies. This is especially true in the Asian-Pacific region’
