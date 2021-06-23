China wants to capitalise on New Zealand’s different approach compared with the other Five Eyes countries. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China tries to court New Zealand with offer to work together in helping Pacific islands recover from Covid-19
- Overtures come after New Zealand has taken a less confrontational stance towards Beijing than other Five Eyes nations
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi urges his counterpart Nanaia Mahuta to work together in areas such as trade and helping the South Pacific recover from the pandemic
Topic | China-New Zealand relations
China wants to capitalise on New Zealand’s different approach compared with the other Five Eyes countries. Photo: Shutterstock Images