China wants to capitalise on New Zealand’s different approach compared with the other Five Eyes countries. Photo: Shutterstock Images China wants to capitalise on New Zealand’s different approach compared with the other Five Eyes countries. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China /  Diplomacy

China tries to court New Zealand with offer to work together in helping Pacific islands recover from Covid-19

  • Overtures come after New Zealand has taken a less confrontational stance towards Beijing than other Five Eyes nations
  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi urges his counterpart Nanaia Mahuta to work together in areas such as trade and helping the South Pacific recover from the pandemic

Topic |   China-New Zealand relations
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 23 Jun, 2021

