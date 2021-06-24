Fourteen members of the Canadian parliament and six senators have asked Foreign Minister Marc Garneau to initiate an audit of 10 Chinese officials who are possible targets for sanctions. Photo: Unsplash
Canadian lawmakers want audit of Hong Kong officials’ assets and ‘personal connections’ under Magnitsky sanctions programme
- A letter lists 10 potential targets for sanctions, including Hong Kong’s chief executive, chief secretary, financial secretary and secretary for justice
- Twenty MPs and senators signed the letter to Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau
Topic | Canada
Fourteen members of the Canadian parliament and six senators have asked Foreign Minister Marc Garneau to initiate an audit of 10 Chinese officials who are possible targets for sanctions. Photo: Unsplash