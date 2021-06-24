UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet delivered a speech on global human rights developments on Monday in Geneva. Photo: AFP
China tries to turn tables on West after criticism by UN Human Rights Council members
- Beijing says it is ‘concerned by the violations of the rights of refugees and migrants by countries such as the United States, the UK, Australia and Canada’
- UN sessions on migration and housing provide the latest battlegrounds for continued geopolitical sniping
Topic | United Nations
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet delivered a speech on global human rights developments on Monday in Geneva. Photo: AFP