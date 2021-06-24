The high-speed Belgrade-Budapest railway is one of the infrastructure projects funded by China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua The high-speed Belgrade-Budapest railway is one of the infrastructure projects funded by China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
China belt and road ‘not ideological’ foreign minister tells conference

  • Wang Yi’s remarks to 29 partner countries appear to be a response to G7 alternative’s emphasis on values
  • Wang announces the initiative will prioritise green projects and form platform for Covid-19 vaccine distribution

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 3:34pm, 24 Jun, 2021

