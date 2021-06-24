Former Macau triad “Broken Tooth” Wan Kuok-koi set up a private security firm in Myanmar. Photo: Handout
China turns to unregulated private security firms to protect interests along Mekong
- A report by the US-based non-profit C4ADS said the companies are ‘increasing China’s soft power’ in the region
- Many firms operate in a legal grey area and the role of figures such as ex-triad boss ‘Broken Tooth’ Wan Kuok Koi increases the reputational risk for China
Topic | China-Asean relations
