Former Macau triad “Broken Tooth” Wan Kuok-koi set up a private security firm in Myanmar. Photo: Handout Former Macau triad “Broken Tooth” Wan Kuok-koi set up a private security firm in Myanmar. Photo: Handout
China turns to unregulated private security firms to protect interests along Mekong

  • A report by the US-based non-profit C4ADS said the companies are ‘increasing China’s soft power’ in the region
  • Many firms operate in a legal grey area and the role of figures such as ex-triad boss ‘Broken Tooth’ Wan Kuok Koi increases the reputational risk for China

Topic |   China-Asean relations
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Jun, 2021

