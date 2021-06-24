Raymond Greene, deputy head of the de facto embassy the American Institute in Taiwan, says there has been a fundamental shift in the US-Taiwan relationship. Photo: Reuters Raymond Greene, deputy head of the de facto embassy the American Institute in Taiwan, says there has been a fundamental shift in the US-Taiwan relationship. Photo: Reuters
US-China tension: Washington no longer sees Taiwan as a problem in ties with Beijing, says diplomat

  • Deputy head of the American Institute in Taiwan says US views island as an opportunity to promote free and open Indo-Pacific
  • US President Joe Biden’s administration has moved to restate US support for Taiwan

Reuters
Updated: 6:59pm, 24 Jun, 2021

