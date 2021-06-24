The tech war started as a trade dispute but has become a battle for leadership in key technologies like 5G, AI and semiconductors. Photo: Shutterstock
Defence contractor warns US advanced computing has ‘shrunk to alarming state’ compared to China’s
- Head of Northrop Grumman Kathy Warden says Chinese progress in the sector is ‘particularly problematic’ for America
- But she says Washington appears to be boosting funding to the area and the United States is well positioned to compete in tech
Topic | US-China relations
