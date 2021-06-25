US President Joe Biden and other leaders have pledged to work closely to challenge Beijing on Xinjiang, Hong Kong and transparency about the origins of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden and other leaders have pledged to work closely to challenge Beijing on Xinjiang, Hong Kong and transparency about the origins of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
US and European allies must ‘maximise alignment’ to confront China, White House official says

  • Western nations find broad agreement on human rights, but there is divergence on some other issues, says US National Security Council’s top China official
  • US pledges to ‘stand together against the coercive and otherwise problematic behaviours that we see from Beijing on the economic front’

