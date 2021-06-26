Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi attends his first press conference after winning the election in Tehran, Iran, on June 21, 2021. Raisi said the US must lift "all unjust sanctions" on Iran. Photo: Xinhua
China-Iran relations: Xi Jinping congratulates new president Ebrahim Raisi under shadow of nuclear deal talks
- Hardliner says Iran will continue to work hard on relationship and ‘push for a friendly development of the relations’ with its top trading partner
- Beijing expected to stay cautious over economic ties with Tehran, even if sanctions are eased
Topic | Iran
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi attends his first press conference after winning the election in Tehran, Iran, on June 21, 2021. Raisi said the US must lift "all unjust sanctions" on Iran. Photo: Xinhua