Yan Xuetong, of Tsinghua University, says the administration of US President Joe Biden, pictured, is more focused on ideological competition with China than the Trump government was before him. Photo: Reuters
China-US tension: Beijing will not engage in intense ideological war with Washington, says expert
- Tsinghua University academic Yan Xuetong says it’s impossible for China to return to the ‘low-profile’ foreign policy of the Deng Xiaoping era
- ‘China has clearly indicated that it does not attempt to export its ideology and values,’ Yan tells Beijing seminar
Topic | US-China relations
Yan Xuetong, of Tsinghua University, says the administration of US President Joe Biden, pictured, is more focused on ideological competition with China than the Trump government was before him. Photo: Reuters