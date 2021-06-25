The administration of US President Joe Biden has moved to reaffirm its strong commitment to Taiwan in the face of pressure from Beijing. Photo: Reuters The administration of US President Joe Biden has moved to reaffirm its strong commitment to Taiwan in the face of pressure from Beijing. Photo: Reuters
The administration of US President Joe Biden has moved to reaffirm its strong commitment to Taiwan in the face of pressure from Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan and the US will meet to discuss trade next week, putting an end to long-stalled talks

  • TIFA Council meeting to be held virtually on Wednesday, opened by US diplomat in Taiwan, Brent Christensen, and Taiwan’s US representative, Hsiao Bi-Khim
  • Taiwan is a member of the World Trade Organization but many countries are wary of signing trade deals with it, fearing objections from China

Reuters
Updated: 7:46pm, 25 Jun, 2021

