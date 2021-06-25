China has consistently supported Argentina’s claim to the Falklands. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China hits out at Western ‘colonialism’ as it backs Argentina’s claim to Falkland Islands
- Chinese diplomats ‘retaliate’ for British ‘meddling’ in Hong Kong by restating support for Buenos Aires over the islands, which are also known as Las Malvinas
- Argentina’s invasion force was defeated in 1982 and the islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain as a British overseas territory
