Beijing seems unlikely to rein in its aggressive Wolf Warrior diplomats

  • The defiant style of diplomacy mirrors Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s personality and policy priorities, analysts and former emissaries say
  • ‘In the end, you’re selling your country’s foreign and domestic policies. When the product stinks, there’s only so much you can do’

Mark Magnier
Updated: 1:57am, 27 Jun, 2021

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian is considered a leading practitioner of Wolf Warrior diplomacy. Photo: Reuters
