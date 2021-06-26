US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday. Photo: Reuters US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Antony Blinken does not plan to meet China’s foreign minister at G20 session next week

  • The US secretary of state and Wang Yi of China will both attend a Group of 20 session in Italy, but an official says no discussion is expected
  • Attention expected to turn to whether US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak at a G20 session in October

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 7:22am, 26 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday. Photo: Reuters US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE