Anti-Taliban fighters and government troops on the outskirts of Kabul. The US withdrawal has led to a surge in attacks. Photo: Reuters Anti-Taliban fighters and government troops on the outskirts of Kabul. The US withdrawal has led to a surge in attacks. Photo: Reuters
Anti-Taliban fighters and government troops on the outskirts of Kabul. The US withdrawal has led to a surge in attacks. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Could Shanghai Cooperation Organisation help stabilise Afghanistan after US pull-out?

  • Any intervention by the security grouping, which is led by Russia and China, would be ‘totally different from the Soviet invasion’, diplomatic observers believe
  • Instability that results from the American withdrawal may force the group to intervene in some form

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 27 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-Taliban fighters and government troops on the outskirts of Kabul. The US withdrawal has led to a surge in attacks. Photo: Reuters Anti-Taliban fighters and government troops on the outskirts of Kabul. The US withdrawal has led to a surge in attacks. Photo: Reuters
Anti-Taliban fighters and government troops on the outskirts of Kabul. The US withdrawal has led to a surge in attacks. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE