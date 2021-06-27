The GX Foundation recently carried out an emergency relief mission in Laos. Photo: GX Foundation
Hong Kong-based foundation hopes to win goodwill for China along the ‘medical silk road’
- The GX Foundation recently provided Laos with supplies to fight Covid-19 and aims to do the same for Cambodia
- The organisation was set up by former chief executive Leung Chun-ying and business leaders to provide aid to countries that joined the Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | China’s soft power
The GX Foundation recently carried out an emergency relief mission in Laos. Photo: GX Foundation