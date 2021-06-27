Ukraine has ordered 1.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Chinese developer Sinovac. Photo: Getty Images
China welcomes Ukraine U-turn on Xinjiang human rights call
- Beijing warned Kiev it would block vaccine shipments if it did not withdraw from joint statement urging a UN investigation into treatment of Uygurs, report says
- ‘Maybe Ukraine felt ashamed that it would stab China in the back,” commentary on Xinhua-affiliated social media account says
