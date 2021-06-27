Ukraine has ordered 1.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Chinese developer Sinovac. Photo: Getty Images Ukraine has ordered 1.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Chinese developer Sinovac. Photo: Getty Images
Ukraine has ordered 1.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Chinese developer Sinovac. Photo: Getty Images
Xinjiang
China /  Diplomacy

China welcomes Ukraine U-turn on Xinjiang human rights call

  • Beijing warned Kiev it would block vaccine shipments if it did not withdraw from joint statement urging a UN investigation into treatment of Uygurs, report says
  • ‘Maybe Ukraine felt ashamed that it would stab China in the back,” commentary on Xinhua-affiliated social media account says

Topic |   Xinjiang
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 7:30pm, 27 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukraine has ordered 1.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Chinese developer Sinovac. Photo: Getty Images Ukraine has ordered 1.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Chinese developer Sinovac. Photo: Getty Images
Ukraine has ordered 1.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Chinese developer Sinovac. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE