British, US China hawks call for ‘Nato for trade’ against Beijing

  • Group would retaliate as one to economic coercion from China aimed at any member, proponents say
  • But analysts say idea could be undermined by competing commercial interests and problems mounting joint action

Finbarr BerminghamCissy Zhou
Finbarr Bermingham  and Cissy Zhou

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Jun, 2021

Hawkish British politicians and an American industrial lobby group have proposed a Nato-like trade alliance against China. Photo: Bloomberg
