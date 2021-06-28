“Vacsera will produce more than 5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine in two months, and 40 million doses within a year,” she said.

Zayed also said that the vaccines would be exported to other African and Middle Eastern countries after meeting Egypt’s domestic needs.

The Chinese ministry said that during the phone call Wang described the strategic partnership between the two countries as being “in its best period”, and said China appreciated Egypt’s support at the 47th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Egypt had previously received 500,000 doses of vaccines from Sinovac and 300,000 doses from another Chinese maker, Sinopharm.

With 100 million people, Egypt is the most populous country in the Arab world. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said this month that the country aimed to vaccinate 40 per cent of its population by the end of the year, and that about 2.5 per cent had been vaccinated by the beginning of June.