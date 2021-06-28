Sinovac set to start making Covid-19 jabs in Egypt as China expands vaccine push
- Production line will begin operation soon, Chinese foreign ministry says
- Egypt has an agreement with Sinovac to produce the Chinese company’s vaccine domestically
The Chinese foreign ministry said
Egypt in April signed a joint manufacturing agreement with Sinovac Biotech under which the Chinese firm’s
During a telephone call with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri on Friday, Wang said China had always given priority to Egypt’s needs and tried its best to offer vaccine support, a Chinese foreign ministry statement said.
Sinovac’s production line in Egypt – the first instance of China working with an African country in vaccine production – would launch soon, the ministry said.
Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed had said last month that the country would start to produce the Sinovac vaccine domestically this month, and the first 2 million doses would be manufactured at the plants of the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (Vacsera).
“Vacsera will produce more than 5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine in two months, and 40 million doses within a year,” she said.
Zayed also said that the vaccines would be exported to other African and Middle Eastern countries after meeting Egypt’s domestic needs.
The Chinese ministry said that during the phone call Wang described the strategic partnership between the two countries as being “in its best period”, and said China appreciated Egypt’s support at the 47th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
Egypt had previously received 500,000 doses of vaccines from Sinovac and 300,000 doses from another Chinese maker, Sinopharm.
With 100 million people, Egypt is the most populous country in the Arab world. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said this month that the country aimed to vaccinate 40 per cent of its population by the end of the year, and that about 2.5 per cent had been vaccinated by the beginning of June.