Egypt is to produce Sinovac’s vaccine domestically under an agreement signed with the Chinese firm in April. Photo: Xinhua
Sinovac set to start making Covid-19 jabs in Egypt as China expands vaccine push

  • Production line will begin operation soon, Chinese foreign ministry says
  • Egypt has an agreement with Sinovac to produce the Chinese company’s vaccine domestically

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 4:59pm, 28 Jun, 2021

The Chinese foreign ministry said

vaccine maker Sinovac
would soon begin production of jabs in
Egypt
after Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated China’s support to the African country during a call with his Egyptian counterpart.

Egypt in April signed a joint manufacturing agreement with Sinovac Biotech under which the Chinese firm’s

Covid-19 vaccine
would be produced in the African nation. The first batch of materials for vaccine production was delivered to Egypt in May.

During a telephone call with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri on Friday, Wang said China had always given priority to Egypt’s needs and tried its best to offer vaccine support, a Chinese foreign ministry statement said.

Sinovac’s production line in Egypt – the first instance of China working with an African country in vaccine production – would launch soon, the ministry said.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed had said last month that the country would start to produce the Sinovac vaccine domestically this month, and the first 2 million doses would be manufactured at the plants of the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (Vacsera).

“Vacsera will produce more than 5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine in two months, and 40 million doses within a year,” she said.

Zayed also said that the vaccines would be exported to other African and Middle Eastern countries after meeting Egypt’s domestic needs.

The Chinese ministry said that during the phone call Wang described the strategic partnership between the two countries as being “in its best period”, and said China appreciated Egypt’s support at the 47th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Wang referred to the joint speech

Belarus delivered
at the council last Tuesday on behalf of 65 countries including Egypt, stating that matters relating to
Hong Kong
,
Xinjiang
and
Tibet
were China’s domestic affairs and should not be interfered with by the outside world.

Ukraine had withdrawn from signing a

statement delivered by Canada on behalf of more than 40 countries
that called on China to grant the UN human rights chief immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to
Xinjiang, where China has been accused of human rights abuses
.

Associated Press cited two diplomats from Western countries as saying that Beijing had warned Kiev that it would block a planned shipment of at least 500,000 doses of

coronavirus vaccines
if Ukraine refused to drop its signature.

Egypt had previously received 500,000 doses of vaccines from Sinovac and 300,000 doses from another Chinese maker, Sinopharm.

With 100 million people, Egypt is the most populous country in the Arab world. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said this month that the country aimed to vaccinate 40 per cent of its population by the end of the year, and that about 2.5 per cent had been vaccinated by the beginning of June.

