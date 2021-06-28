An Indian army convoy carries reinforcements and supplies through a high mountain pass bordering China in Ladakh, India, earlier this month. Photo: TNS An Indian army convoy carries reinforcements and supplies through a high mountain pass bordering China in Ladakh, India, earlier this month. Photo: TNS
China urges India to make a move to ease border tensions

  • Call comes amid report that 50,000 more Indian troops have been sent to the disputed territory area between the two countries
  • Deployment unlikely to cause too much concern in China, analyst says

Kristin Huang
Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Jun, 2021

An Indian army convoy carries reinforcements and supplies through a high mountain pass bordering China in Ladakh, India, earlier this month. Photo: TNS
