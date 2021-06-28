Some respondents said they would return to China because the need to conduct research on the ground outweighed the risks. Photo: AFP
China watchers may steer clear once travel curbs are lifted, survey finds
- Just 44 per cent of respondents – all with professional ties to the country – say they will visit when it’s possible, according to ChinaFile
- Fear of being detained and restrictions on movement, research or reporting among concerns of those who probably or definitely won’t go
