Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have renewed a China-Russia friendship treaty. Photo: Reuters
China, Russia extend friendship treaty after Biden-Putin summit
- Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet by video link for a second time in a month, both hailing the countries’ closer ties
- If US continues ‘dual containment’ policy ‘there are no obvious limits to how far and deep the Beijing-Moscow alliance could develop’, observer says
Topic | China-Russia relations
