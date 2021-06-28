Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have renewed a China-Russia friendship treaty. Photo: Reuters Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have renewed a China-Russia friendship treaty. Photo: Reuters
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have renewed a China-Russia friendship treaty. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China, Russia extend friendship treaty after Biden-Putin summit

  • Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet by video link for a second time in a month, both hailing the countries’ closer ties
  • If US continues ‘dual containment’ policy ‘there are no obvious limits to how far and deep the Beijing-Moscow alliance could develop’, observer says

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Liu ZhenShi Jiangtao
Liu Zhen in Beijing and Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 11:29pm, 28 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have renewed a China-Russia friendship treaty. Photo: Reuters Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have renewed a China-Russia friendship treaty. Photo: Reuters
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have renewed a China-Russia friendship treaty. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE