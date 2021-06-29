Shanghai health authorities have been asked to clarify vaccine rules for inbound travellers. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Spain urges Shanghai to clarify rules for vaccinated arrivals
- Spanish consulate says a number of inbound foreign citizens who have had their shots were forced to spend several days in hospital in the city
- No warning was given of ‘surprising and unethical practice’
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Shanghai health authorities have been asked to clarify vaccine rules for inbound travellers. Photo: Xinhua