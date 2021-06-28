Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan speaks earlier this year before making history as the country’s first female president, following the death of her predecessor John Magufuli. Photo: AP
Multibillion-dollar China, Tanzania projects could be back on cards
- Delayed schemes could be resurrected after Xi, Hassan chat
- East African leader seen as more conciliatory than predecessor Magufuli
