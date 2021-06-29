Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing had “lodged a solemn representation to the Japanese side”. Photo: AFP
Japanese warning to ‘wake up’ to protect Taiwan hits a nerve in Beijing
- Chinese foreign ministry ‘strongly dissatisfied with erroneous remarks’ and says Tokyo broke a promise by calling the island a country
- Japan’s deputy defence minister had questioned the long-standing position of countries following the ‘one China’ policy
Topic | China-Japan relations
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing had “lodged a solemn representation to the Japanese side”. Photo: AFP