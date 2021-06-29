Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing had “lodged a solemn representation to the Japanese side”. Photo: AFP Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing had “lodged a solemn representation to the Japanese side”. Photo: AFP
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing had “lodged a solemn representation to the Japanese side”. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Japanese warning to ‘wake up’ to protect Taiwan hits a nerve in Beijing

  • Chinese foreign ministry ‘strongly dissatisfied with erroneous remarks’ and says Tokyo broke a promise by calling the island a country
  • Japan’s deputy defence minister had questioned the long-standing position of countries following the ‘one China’ policy

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Catherine WongKristin Huang
Catherine Wong  and Kristin Huang

Updated: 8:31pm, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing had “lodged a solemn representation to the Japanese side”. Photo: AFP Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing had “lodged a solemn representation to the Japanese side”. Photo: AFP
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing had “lodged a solemn representation to the Japanese side”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE