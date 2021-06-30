Chinese President Xi Jinping, shown at a ceremony Tuesday in Beijing marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China; an international survey has expressed little confidence in his handling of foreign affairs responsibly. Photo: CCTV via Reuters Chinese President Xi Jinping, shown at a ceremony Tuesday in Beijing marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China; an international survey has expressed little confidence in his handling of foreign affairs responsibly. Photo: CCTV via Reuters
Negative views of China continue to dominate its international image, survey finds

  • Pew Research poll of democracies shows dim view of China’s human rights record, little confidence in Xi Jinping’s handling of foreign affairs
  • Slight improvement seen in global views about China’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with double-digit percentile increases in nine nations

Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 10:11pm, 30 Jun, 2021

