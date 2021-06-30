Mekelle, capital city of Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region, as seen through a hospital window smashed by a bullet. Photo: AP
China welcomes Tigray ceasefire as Ethiopian conflict splits Security Council
- Foreign ministry says civil war is an internal matter and Beijing supports reconciliation through dialogue
- With its members divided, the UN body has been unable to end the conflict which has displaced more than 2 million people
Topic | China-Africa relations
