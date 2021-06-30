Mekelle, capital city of Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region, as seen through a hospital window smashed by a bullet. Photo: AP Mekelle, capital city of Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region, as seen through a hospital window smashed by a bullet. Photo: AP
Mekelle, capital city of Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region, as seen through a hospital window smashed by a bullet. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China welcomes Tigray ceasefire as Ethiopian conflict splits Security Council

  • Foreign ministry says civil war is an internal matter and Beijing supports reconciliation through dialogue
  • With its members divided, the UN body has been unable to end the conflict which has displaced more than 2 million people

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:00pm, 30 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mekelle, capital city of Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region, as seen through a hospital window smashed by a bullet. Photo: AP Mekelle, capital city of Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region, as seen through a hospital window smashed by a bullet. Photo: AP
Mekelle, capital city of Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region, as seen through a hospital window smashed by a bullet. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE