Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy. Photo: AP Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy. Photo: AP
Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy. Photo: AP
G20
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: Washington and Beijing set out competing visions of international cooperation at G20 meeting

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the foreign ministers meeting that ‘effective and accountable’ international mechanisms are needed
  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hits out at ‘high-sounding slogans’ and attacks Covid-19 vaccine ‘hoarding’

Topic |   G20
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 4:56pm, 30 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy. Photo: AP Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy. Photo: AP
Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE