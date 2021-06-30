Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy. Photo: AP
China-US relations: Washington and Beijing set out competing visions of international cooperation at G20 meeting
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the foreign ministers meeting that ‘effective and accountable’ international mechanisms are needed
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hits out at ‘high-sounding slogans’ and attacks Covid-19 vaccine ‘hoarding’
Topic | G20
Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy. Photo: AP