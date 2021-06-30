Zhang Jun argued that all countries should have the right to independently shape the digital realm. Photo: Xinhua Zhang Jun argued that all countries should have the right to independently shape the digital realm. Photo: Xinhua
China’s UN envoy calls for equality in shaping cyberspace governance

  • ‘Small circles’ should not decide cybersecurity governance, and interference in nations’ internal affairs should be avoided, Zhang Jun tells UN Security Council
  • Countries should be more inclusive in the development of information and communication technologies, he says

Topic |   US-China relations
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 30 Jun, 2021

