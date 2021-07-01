Apple Daily journalists hold freshly printed copies of the newspaper's last edition on June 24 while acknowledging supporters gathered outside their office in Hong Kong. The pro-democracy tabloid was forced to close after 26 years under a sweeping new national security law. Photo: AFP
In wake of Apple Daily’s demise, European Parliament considers resolution on Hong Kong
- European Parliament action would follow strong condemnation by the US and other Western countries
- EU parliamentary resolutions are not binding but are seen as calls to action
Topic | China-EU relations
