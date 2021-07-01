Xi Jinping addressed a crowd of 70,000 people in Tiananmen Square. Photo: Xinhua
Communist Party centenary: Xi warns foreign powers will ‘have their heads cracked and bleeding’
- Xi says China has ‘never bullied, oppressed nor enslaved the people of other countries’ and will not allow others to do that to China
- President perceived as sending a warning shot to the West as well as a signal to the people of China to prepare for the worst
