Xi Jinping addressed a crowd of 70,000 people in Tiananmen Square. Photo: Xinhua Xi Jinping addressed a crowd of 70,000 people in Tiananmen Square. Photo: Xinhua
Communist Party centenary: Xi warns foreign powers will ‘have their heads cracked and bleeding’

  • Xi says China has ‘never bullied, oppressed nor enslaved the people of other countries’ and will not allow others to do that to China
  • President perceived as sending a warning shot to the West as well as a signal to the people of China to prepare for the worst

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 9:17pm, 1 Jul, 2021

