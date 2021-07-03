An outdoor screen in Beijing with footage of the video summit between President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters An outdoor screen in Beijing with footage of the video summit between President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters
China and Russia pledge cooperation on data security, Arctic sea route

  • Virtual summit sends signal to Washington that the neighbouring powers are united on a range of emerging issues
  • Both countries have been engaged in an increasingly bitter competition with the US and cybersecurity is a key battleground

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 11:00am, 3 Jul, 2021

