West Point Military Academy in the United States is among the academies currently attended by Cambodian cadets. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Cambodia cut from US military scholarship programme due to China ties
- US deputy secretary of state raised ‘serious concerns’ over Chinese military presence and facilities at the Ream Naval Base at the Gulf of Thailand
- Cambodian government spokesman says exclusion from the US military scholarships is akin to sanctioning Cambodian youths who love America
