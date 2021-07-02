West Point Military Academy in the United States is among the academies currently attended by Cambodian cadets. Photo: Shutterstock Images West Point Military Academy in the United States is among the academies currently attended by Cambodian cadets. Photo: Shutterstock Images
West Point Military Academy in the United States is among the academies currently attended by Cambodian cadets. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Cambodia cut from US military scholarship programme due to China ties

  • US deputy secretary of state raised ‘serious concerns’ over Chinese military presence and facilities at the Ream Naval Base at the Gulf of Thailand
  • Cambodian government spokesman says exclusion from the US military scholarships is akin to sanctioning Cambodian youths who love America

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 7:00pm, 2 Jul, 2021

