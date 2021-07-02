A Chinese national flag outside the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. China has told nations criticizing its policies inÂ XinjiangÂ to stop interfering in domestic affairs. Source: Bloomberg
China accuses EU of making ‘unacceptable’ demands over Xinjiang visit
- Beijing has defended its treatment of Uygurs in the region and has said critics are welcome to visit, but critics say these tours are stage-managed
- China also accused the EU of ‘hypocrisy’ after Brussels said it had taken a strong stance in support of human rights in Xinjiang
Topic | China-EU relations
A Chinese national flag outside the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. China has told nations criticizing its policies inÂ XinjiangÂ to stop interfering in domestic affairs. Source: Bloomberg