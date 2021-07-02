Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations, writes in a Foundation for Defence of Democracies report that the US “must stand up to our adversaries, unmistakably and unapologetically”. Photo: AFP
US accuses China of manipulating and exploiting United Nations and agencies
- Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN, writes: ‘Beijing is pursuing control of virtually every UN agency’
- US likely to withdraw from international organisations in future if it believes it cannot play a leadership role, says Chinese observer
