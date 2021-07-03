Boxes move along a conveyor belt at a warehouse in China belonging to Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistics subsidiary. Cainiao is launching its first cargo route between Hong Kong and Nigeria. Photo: Bloomberg Boxes move along a conveyor belt at a warehouse in China belonging to Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistics subsidiary. Cainiao is launching its first cargo route between Hong Kong and Nigeria. Photo: Bloomberg
Boxes move along a conveyor belt at a warehouse in China belonging to Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistics subsidiary. Cainiao is launching its first cargo route between Hong Kong and Nigeria. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

China, Nigeria trade still on the rise despite Covid-19 restrictions

  • Chinese imports slightly up last year, helped by Africans living in Guangzhou assisting businesspeople who cannot travel
  • New air cargo route to reduce freight travelling time by two-thirds

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:00pm, 3 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Boxes move along a conveyor belt at a warehouse in China belonging to Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistics subsidiary. Cainiao is launching its first cargo route between Hong Kong and Nigeria. Photo: Bloomberg Boxes move along a conveyor belt at a warehouse in China belonging to Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistics subsidiary. Cainiao is launching its first cargo route between Hong Kong and Nigeria. Photo: Bloomberg
Boxes move along a conveyor belt at a warehouse in China belonging to Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistics subsidiary. Cainiao is launching its first cargo route between Hong Kong and Nigeria. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE