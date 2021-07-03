Angela Merkel, pictured with Xi Jinping at a panda enclosure in Berlin Zoo, has been a leading proponent of engagement with China. Photo: AFP
Germany wants independent China experts as concerns about Confucius Institutes and Beijing’s influence over universities grows
- Berlin says it is still keen to engage, but does not want to rely on the Chinese-funded institutes for expertise
- Angela Merkel has been a leading supporter of engagement, but the elections later this year could see a shift in Berlin’s stance
Topic | China-EU relations
