Margaret Thatcher pictured on a tour of the Falkland Islands in 1983 following the British victory the previous year. Photo: AFP
Why is China so keen to get involved in Britain and Argentina’s dispute over the Falklands?
- The Chinese foreign ministry recently used the issue to attack British colonialism at the United Nations
- Beijing’s intervention follows increasing UK criticisms of its policies in Hong Kong, which it insists are a strictly internal matter
Human rights
