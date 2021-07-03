Margaret Thatcher pictured on a tour of the Falkland Islands in 1983 following the British victory the previous year. Photo: AFP Margaret Thatcher pictured on a tour of the Falkland Islands in 1983 following the British victory the previous year. Photo: AFP
Why is China so keen to get involved in Britain and Argentina’s dispute over the Falklands?

  • The Chinese foreign ministry recently used the issue to attack British colonialism at the United Nations
  • Beijing’s intervention follows increasing UK criticisms of its policies in Hong Kong, which it insists are a strictly internal matter

Kinling LoRachel Zhang
Kinling Lo  and Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 3 Jul, 2021

