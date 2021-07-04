EU ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis says the political space for mutual understanding and mutual trust has shrunk in the last 18 months. Photo: Reuters EU ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis says the political space for mutual understanding and mutual trust has shrunk in the last 18 months. Photo: Reuters
EU envoy urges China to bridge ‘trust deficit’ to revive investment deal

  • Nicolas Chapuis says sanctions on European parliamentarians are one area where Beijing can take steps to create political space
  • EU’s focus on its differences with China has suspended an agreement that took seven years to negotiate, academic says

Topic |   China-EU investment deal
