China has traditionally not been a big player in renewable energy in Africa, according to Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Centre in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Are China’s banks going cool on coal power plants in Africa?
- Green groups say ICBC has agreed it will not fund a controversial project in northern Zimbabwe
- Chinese lenders are finding the fossil fuel increasingly unattractive, analyst says
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
