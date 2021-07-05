China has traditionally not been a big player in renewable energy in Africa, according to Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Centre in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg China has traditionally not been a big player in renewable energy in Africa, according to Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Centre in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
China has traditionally not been a big player in renewable energy in Africa, according to Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Centre in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

Are China’s banks going cool on coal power plants in Africa?

  • Green groups say ICBC has agreed it will not fund a controversial project in northern Zimbabwe
  • Chinese lenders are finding the fossil fuel increasingly unattractive, analyst says

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 5 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has traditionally not been a big player in renewable energy in Africa, according to Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Centre in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg China has traditionally not been a big player in renewable energy in Africa, according to Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Centre in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
China has traditionally not been a big player in renewable energy in Africa, according to Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Centre in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE