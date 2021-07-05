Andrey Denisov, Russian ambassador to China, said: “If somebody gives me just one example of the Communist Party of China imposing its ideology on anybody outside Chinese borders, I would be very grateful.” Photo: Tom Wang Andrey Denisov, Russian ambassador to China, said: “If somebody gives me just one example of the Communist Party of China imposing its ideology on anybody outside Chinese borders, I would be very grateful.” Photo: Tom Wang
Russia and France in blazing onstage row in Beijing over whether China exports its ideology

  • Representatives of the UN’s Big Five engage in war of words in front of hundreds students, academics and diplomats at peace forum
  • Ambassadors to China from Russia and France face off over whether Beijing is attempting to export or impose its ideology outside China

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 8:12pm, 5 Jul, 2021

Andrey Denisov, Russian ambassador to China, said: “If somebody gives me just one example of the Communist Party of China imposing its ideology on anybody outside Chinese borders, I would be very grateful.” Photo: Tom Wang
