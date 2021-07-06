Charges of “secret service agent activity” were brought against a German academic known as Klaus L on May 20 and he was arrested on July 5. Photo: Photothek via Getty Images
German think tank owner arrested on charges of spying for China and passing on Germany’s secrets
- Accused identified as Klaus L is alleged to have passed confidential German government information to the Chinese secret service
- The political scientist was allegedly contacted by Chinese intelligence services on a trip to Shanghai in 2010
Topic | Espionage
Charges of “secret service agent activity” were brought against a German academic known as Klaus L on May 20 and he was arrested on July 5. Photo: Photothek via Getty Images