Chinese scholars want a voice, but must beware being counterproductive

Over the past two decades, there has been a debate among Chinese diplomatic scholars over whether the country needs to create its own theory of international relations to match its ascendance on the world stage. Although both sides of that debate share a frustration over Western theory’s dominant influence on global politics, at the heart of the discussion lies questions about the wisdom of promoting everything with Chinese characteristics . China’s widening ideological and geopolitical divide with the United States and its allies, and Beijing’s conviction that Washington will inevitably decline, appear to have given fresh impetus to the establishment of an indigenous, non-Western theory of international politics. Increasingly vocal about scrutiny of Beijing’s global ambitions and preferred narrative, Chinese officials and specialists usually blame American hegemony for problems in getting their messages across. In the words of President Xi Jinping, China should have the most say in interpreting and theorising its mode of development. But because of what Xi in 2016 called “the relatively small voice that the country has in international studies of philosophy and social sciences”, Beijing has largely been unable to make itself heard and understood externally. A distinctively Chinese theory, according to its proponents, is necessary in presenting China’s thinking and national interests, especially when they are discordant with prevailing ones with Anglo-Saxon origins. Those proponents allege that non-Western perspectives, including Chinese ones, have been systematically neglected by mainstream discourse. With China more often taking centre stage, such a Western-centric world view concerns some emerging powers. Any major power trying to gain a foothold must develop its own narratives and win international recognition, according to Xu Jian, president of China Foreign Affairs University, which is affiliated to the foreign ministry. “The historical development of the world has pushed China towards a central role and called for a greater Chinese voice,” he said at a seminar last month, adding that the absence of a Chinese theory was incompatible with its global standing and expectations. While both supporters and opponents largely agree that a Chinese theory should address why China’s rise is not a threat to the world, critics argue that it is almost a mission impossible. A Chinese theory would be largely a political project aimed at justifying China’s party-state authoritarian system, making it difficult to gain support beyond its borders, they say. Is it time for China to leash its Wolf Warrior diplomats? It is commendable that Chinese scholars want to contribute to global studies, but an overemphasis on Chinese characteristics may be counterproductive and exacerbate differences. Beijing should also be careful of becoming too China-centric in analysing global affairs. Chinese scholars have often been criticised for a preoccupation with China issues and scant interest in other topics. According to Pang Zhongying, a Beijing-based international affairs expert, it’s natural for China to want a greater voice in international studies, but it may still be premature.