Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the World Political Parties Summit on Tuesday. Photo: Simon Song
China shows world an alternative path to modern future, Xi Jinping says

  • There is no one-size-fits-all model for modernisation and countries must do what’s best for them, Xi tells World Political Parties Summit
  • Comments come less than a week after Communist Party’s centenary

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 11:14pm, 6 Jul, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping
told an international political summit on Tuesday that China’s modernisation had proven itself as a viable alternative to the Western system of governance and Beijing was willing to share its experiences with other countries.

“History and practise have proven and will further demonstrate that this path [by China] is the right and correct one ... and we will continue our journey on this bright avenue both for ourselves and for the benefit of the world,” Xi said at the World Political Parties Summit via a video link from Beijing.

“There is no one-size-fits-all model for modernisation, and countries must find whatever is best for them.

China’s Communist Party
is willing to exchange and share experience with political parties of all countries ... so we can do more good for our people and people around the world,” said Xi who is also the general secretary of the ruling party.

The event is hosted by the Communist Party’s International Department.

Xi’s comments came less than a week after the

Communist Party celebrated its centenary
, with Xi vowing to lead the country to realise its national dream of rejuvenation.

It also followed a video conference call between Xi and

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron
on Monday during which he expressed hope that “the EU will play a more active role in international affairs, truly embody strategic autonomy, and jointly maintain world peace”.

In his address on Tuesday, Xi also took a swipe at the United States, saying no nation could dictate democracy to other countries and each country should choose its own solution.

“The path to happiness can be different, and people of different countries should choose their own way of development, system and model,” Xi said.

“By the same token, democracy is also the right of the people of different countries, and it is not the monopoly of a small number of countries.”

He said there were many ways to realise democracy.

“Whether a country is democratic should be decided by the people of that country, and not by a small handful of people,” he said.

Without naming the US, which has

sanctions China over various issues from Xinjiang
to Hong Kong, Xi criticised “attempts by anyone to create technological blockade, scientific gap or decoupling in development”.

“I believe that any political manoeuvring which threatens the development of other countries and undermines the livelihood of their people will not have the people’s support and is ultimately futile.”

While Xi emphasised that China’s modernisation had succeeded in

ending absolute poverty
in the country and powering a global economic recovery, he also said Beijing would always stand on the side of developing countries.

“I am willing to reiterate that China will always be a member of the family of developing countries,” Xi said. “We will continue to do our utmost in raising the representation and voice of developing nations in the global governance system.”

Xi also told the audience that Beijing was willing to contribute more Chinese solutions as war and disease continued to ravage the world and divisions deepened between nations.

“Today, humanity again faces a historic juncture,” Xi said. “Should we choose hostility and confrontation or mutual respect? Should we choose closing the door and decoupling or opening up and cooperation?

“Is it a zero-sum game or win-win benefits for all?

“The choice is in our own hands, and the responsibility upon our shoulders.”

This article appeared in the South China Morning Post print edition as: ‘China willing to share its alternative path to West’
Liu Zhen joined the Post in 2015 as a reporter on the China desk. She previously worked with Reuters in Beijing.