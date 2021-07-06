China shows world an alternative path to modern future, Xi Jinping says
- There is no one-size-fits-all model for modernisation and countries must do what’s best for them, Xi tells World Political Parties Summit
- Comments come less than a week after Communist Party’s centenary
“History and practise have proven and will further demonstrate that this path [by China] is the right and correct one ... and we will continue our journey on this bright avenue both for ourselves and for the benefit of the world,” Xi said at the World Political Parties Summit via a video link from Beijing.
“There is no one-size-fits-all model for modernisation, and countries must find whatever is best for them.
The event is hosted by the Communist Party’s International Department.
Xi’s comments came less than a week after the
It also followed a video conference call between Xi and
In his address on Tuesday, Xi also took a swipe at the United States, saying no nation could dictate democracy to other countries and each country should choose its own solution.
“The path to happiness can be different, and people of different countries should choose their own way of development, system and model,” Xi said.
“By the same token, democracy is also the right of the people of different countries, and it is not the monopoly of a small number of countries.”
He said there were many ways to realise democracy.
“Whether a country is democratic should be decided by the people of that country, and not by a small handful of people,” he said.
Without naming the US, which has
“I believe that any political manoeuvring which threatens the development of other countries and undermines the livelihood of their people will not have the people’s support and is ultimately futile.”
While Xi emphasised that China’s modernisation had succeeded in
“I am willing to reiterate that China will always be a member of the family of developing countries,” Xi said. “We will continue to do our utmost in raising the representation and voice of developing nations in the global governance system.”
Xi also told the audience that Beijing was willing to contribute more Chinese solutions as war and disease continued to ravage the world and divisions deepened between nations.
“Today, humanity again faces a historic juncture,” Xi said. “Should we choose hostility and confrontation or mutual respect? Should we choose closing the door and decoupling or opening up and cooperation?
“Is it a zero-sum game or win-win benefits for all?
“The choice is in our own hands, and the responsibility upon our shoulders.”