Xi Jinping talks up cooperation but it may not ease tensions with Europe, analysts say

  • President tells French and German counterparts that ‘China’s biggest hope is to develop itself and not to replace others’
  • Observers say meeting is a positive step but relations with ‘other EU member states and the EU as a whole require significant repair’

Kinling Lo

Updated: 10:12am, 7 Jul, 2021

Relations are tense after an investment agreement was stalled by the European Parliament amid concerns over China’s human rights record. Photo: Bloomberg
