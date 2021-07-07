German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer raised concerns about Beijing’s treatment of Uygurs. Photo: DPA German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer raised concerns about Beijing’s treatment of Uygurs. Photo: DPA
German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer raised concerns about Beijing’s treatment of Uygurs. Photo: DPA
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: Chinese, German defence ministers discuss Beijing’s claims over waterway

  • Pandemic, human rights and concerns about Uygurs in Xinjiang among topics covered by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Wei Fenghe
  • Germany is expected to send a frigate through the disputed waters next month, its first warship to make the crossing since 2002

Topic |   China-EU relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 3:19pm, 7 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer raised concerns about Beijing’s treatment of Uygurs. Photo: DPA German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer raised concerns about Beijing’s treatment of Uygurs. Photo: DPA
German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer raised concerns about Beijing’s treatment of Uygurs. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE