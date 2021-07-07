Sandra Oudkirk (left) meets President Tsai Ing-wen during a visit to Taiwan in 2019. Photo: Handout
US chooses new Taipei envoy, but its Beijing vacancy remains unfilled
- Sandra Oudkirk to succeed Brent Christensen as director of the American Institute in Taiwan’s Taipei office
- Biden administration makes latest move to firm up ties with Taipei, but has not had an ambassador in Beijing since Terry Branstad left in October
Topic | US-China relations
Sandra Oudkirk (left) meets President Tsai Ing-wen during a visit to Taiwan in 2019. Photo: Handout